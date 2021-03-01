Bakersfield Police Department becomes lead agency in missing California City boys investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has announced it’s now the lead agency investigating the disappearance of 4-year-old Orrin and 3-year-old Orson West in California City, who have been missing since December.

The California City Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to have active roles in the investigation, the department said.

“We understand the public outcry for information regarding the ongoing efforts to locate Orrin and Orson West. Significant resources have and will continue to be allocated to explore all tips, investigative leads and possibilities,” BPD said in a news release. “However, specific information regarding law enforcement efforts, strategies and knowledge will not be released to protect the integrity of the investigation. Our goal is the return of the boys and the investigation will continue until that is accomplished. All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the Bakersfield Police Department.”

