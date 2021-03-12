Bakersfield police conduct search at home of adoptive grandparents of missing West boys

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 17 News confirmed with California City police that a search warrant was served Friday at the East Bakersfield home of the adoptive grandparents of missing boys Orson and Orrin West.

Neighbors tell 17’s Raphael Stroud they saw police at the home Friday afternoon at a home on Potomac Avenue near South Owens Street.

Orson and Orrin West have been missing since Dec. 21, 2020. They were reported missing from California City but the boys have many ties to Bakersfield. Both the biological and adoptive families live in Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police recently took over as the lead investigators in the boys’ disappearance.

To date, the adoptive family is not charged with a crime and it’s unclear if investigators found any evidence or they were following up on a tip.

Bakersfield police said they couldn’t answer questions on the matter until Monday.

Anyone with information on the case can remain anonymous by calling the Kern Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.