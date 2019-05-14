Bakersfield police chief announces department’s new mission statement

Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin announced a change to its mission statement at the department.

Chief Martin says the department, with the help of several people in the community, came up with the new statement.

He unveiled the statement in a video on Facebook.

“The Bakersfield Police Department partners with the community to protect the lives and property of the people we serve,” Martin said.

Martin also says they have new guiding values: Compassion, professionalism and accountability.

The chief asks for Police Week, just say “Hello” when you see an officer and know they’re in the job to serve the community.