BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police is asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Adalina Uvalle, 13, was last seen Saturday at 9 p.m. near Brundage Lane and P Street, according to the BPD.

Adalina is described as a Hispanic 13-year-old girl, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and red and black Nike shoes, officials say.

Anyone with information on the missing person’s location is asked to contact the BPD at 661-327-7111.