BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a woman reported missing Thursday out of east Bakersfield.

The department said Holly Westervelt, 41, was last seen on Aug. 24 in the 1700 block of Mount Vernon Avenue. In a release, the Bakersfield Police Department said Westervelt is considered at-risk due to unspecified mental health conditions.

Westervelt is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with medium length brown hair and blue eyes. She was seen wearing a grey sweater, blue denim capri pants, peach-colored flip-flops and a peach-colored crossbody purse, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.