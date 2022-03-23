BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 33-year-old man reported missing Tuesday.

Officers are looking for Adam Apland. Police said Apland was last seen on March 22, in the 1500 block of Ivan Avenue.

The department said Apland is considered at-risk due to unspecified medical conditions.

Apland is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.