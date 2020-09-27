Bakersfield police ask victims of crime during Friday night protests to file report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking anyone who participated in Friday night demonstrations and were victims of possible criminal acts, to report it to the department for investigation.

Demonstrators gathered outside police headquarters on Truxtun Avenue on Friday evening protesting the decision from the Kentucky attorney general to not charge Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor. The downtown protest was declared an unlawful assembly at 8 p.m. after several fights between protesters and counter-protesters broke out, Bakersfield police said in a statement.

Officials said two men were cited for failing to disperse and were later released. Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Pair said officers did not use force to disperse the crowd Friday night. Officers made a call over a loudspeaker asking potential crime victims to come forward and report a crime, but no one did.

The department said it will “investigate and pursue criminal charges against anyone engaging in criminal behavior.”

“Every person is afforded the opportunity to express their views in a peaceful manner,” Bakersfield police said in a statement Saturday. “The ability to peacefully protest is a fundamental right to everyone in this country and is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Anyone with video or photographs of potential criminal conduct is asked to submit evidence online. You can do that using this link. You can also call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.