Bakersfield police ask for public’s help to find missing 13-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate a 13-year-old reported missing Saturday evening from Southwest Bakersfield.

The department said officers are looking for Candace Lee. She was last seen at around 7:50 p.m. in the 10100 block of Skiles Drive. Lee is considered at-risk because of her age.

Lee is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a light gray dress and purple shoes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.