BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen since late August or early September 2022.

Breanna Boatman, 32, was last seen in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue, but she might have traveled to the Los Angeles area around the time of her disappearance without coming back home, according to police.

Police described Bowman as a Black woman with a light complexion, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.