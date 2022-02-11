Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing teen girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a teen girl reported missing Friday.

Officers are looking for 13-year-old Stephanie Lopez. She was last seen in the 4200 block of Ridgemoor Avenue on Feb. 11, according to Bakersfield police.

Lopez is described as being 5 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black beanie with the words “cookies” written in blue letters, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Lopez is considered at-risk because she a first-time runaway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.