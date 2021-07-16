Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing at-risk 14-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to locate a 14-year-old reported missing Friday night.

Officials said they are looking for Beverly Spencer. She was last seen Friday at around 8:20 p.m. The department said Spencer is considered at-risk because of statement of self-harm.

Spencer is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News