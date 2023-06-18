BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing 80-year-old man who last seen Friday.

Officers are looking for Larry Tombow. He was last seen on June 16 in the 1300 block of Monterey Street at around 12:15 p.m.

Tombow is considered at-risk due to unspecified medical reasons.

Tombow is desribed as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information on Tombow’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.