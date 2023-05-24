BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a man reported missing Wednesday, the Bakersfield Police Department said.

Officers are looking for James Mitchell Madsen, 65. Madsen was last seen May 24 in the 700 block of 34th Street at around 10:20 a.m., officials said.

Madsen is considered at-risk because of an undisclosed medical condition.

Madsen is described as being 6 feet tall weighing 157 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans and blue Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department.