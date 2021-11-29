Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing 17-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old girl who was last seen two weeks ago in northeast Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Brooke Sigrest. She was last seen on Nov. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Meadow Oaks Court, according to police.

She is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall weighing 100 pounds with blue eyes, black shoulder length hair. She has nose and ear piercings. Sigrest is considered at-risk because she has no history of being a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.