Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing runaway 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Police are looking for Charlotte Brownen. She was last seen on Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. in the 200 block of Belle Avenue, police said. Brownen is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Brownen is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has black hair with blue highlights, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.