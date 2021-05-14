Bakersfield police ask for help to locate missing 58-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a 58 year old man reported missing Thursday evening.

Officers are asking for help to locate Carlos Hernandez. He was last seen in the area of South Owens Street and East Brundage Lane on May 13 at around 7 p.m., BPD said.

Hernandez is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall weighing 130 pounds with black and grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt and dark-colored pants.

The department says Hernandez is considered at-risk because of a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.