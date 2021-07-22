Bakersfield police ask for help to locate 17-year-old last seen Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 17-year-old boy last seen Monday night in Southwest Bakersfield.

The police department said Christian Bell, 17, was last seen at a Subway at 4725 Panama Lane on July 19 at around 10 p.m.

Bell is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray tank top and black shorts.

Officials said Bell is considered at-risk because he has no history as a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.