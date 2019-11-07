Bakersfield police ask for help to find missing 65-year-old woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a woman reported missing since Monday morning.

Police said they are looking for 65-year-old Rose Lorthridge. She was last seen in the 600 block of 28th Street at around 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5.

Lorthridge is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds with a thin build, short black hair and brown eyes. She was possibly wearing a blue robe with a flower design.

She is considered at-risk due to her age and health conditions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News