BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing child.

Police are looking for Ruben Henry Behill, 14, a child who went missing on July 18. Police say Behill was last seen near the 6000 block of Hill Dale Plaza in northeast Bakersfield.

Behill is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and wears glasses, police said.

Behill was last seen wearing all black clothing with orange, blue and white sandals. There is a chance he is carrying a Vans black and white backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield

Police Department at 661-327-7111.