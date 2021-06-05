UPDATE: 2 missing teens located, return home, Bakersfield police say

UPDATE (5:32 p.m.): The missing 14- and 15-year-old Wright girls returned home earlier this afternoon, police said.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate two missing girls last seen Saturday in Southwest Bakersfield.
The department said Aiyanna Wright, 14, and Starr Wright, 15, were last seen June 5 in the area of Avila Street and Joleta Court. They are considered at-risk because they do not have a history of running away from home.
Aiyanna Wright is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has blonde braided hair and brown eyes.
Starr Wright is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has black braided hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.