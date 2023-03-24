BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old last seen a week ago in south Bakersfield.

Officers are searching for William Bronner, 15. Bronner was last seen on March 17 at around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Planz Road and Leonard Street, according to police.

Bronner is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white hat, black hooded sweatshirt, blue denim shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Bronner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.