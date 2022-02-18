Bakersfield police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for your help to find a 17-year-old last seen on Sunday in south Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Gladys Beltran. She was seen Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of Park city Avenue, the department said.

Beltran is considered at-risk because it’s the first time she has been a runaway.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.