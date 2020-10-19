Bakersfield police ask for help in search for 2 missing girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to locate two missing girls last seen Sunday in Southeast Bakersfield.

Officers are looking for Yasmin Alvarez, 14, and Nicole Alvarez, 12. They were last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Dorothy Street. The department said they are considered at-risk because neither girl has a history of running away from home.

Yasmin Alvarez, 14

Nicole Alvarez, 12

Yasmin Alvarez is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a purple shirt, blue pants and tan boots.

Nicole Alvarez is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes. Police did not provide a description of what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.