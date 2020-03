BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding a missing teenager. Taliyah Cornelius, 16, was last seen Monday afternoon in the 10900 block of Villa Hermosa Drive in Southwest Bakersfield near Greystone Park.

Cornelius has brown hair and eyes, stands 4′ 9″ and weighs 180 pounds. She is considered at-risk because of a medical condition. If you know her whereabouts, call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.