BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding an at-risk missing man.

Police say 18-year-old Christopher Dye was last seen Saturday morning in the 2700 block of Chester Avenue, in Downtown Bakersfield.

Dye has short brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 130 pounds. He is considered at-risk because of his mental health issues.

If you know about Dye’s whereabouts, call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.