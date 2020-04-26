Bakersfield police arrest man, seize weapon in East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A search warrant at an East Bakersfield home led to an arrest of a man and seized a fully automatic assault rifle, according to Bakersfield police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers served a search warrant at a home in the 4300 block of Mesa Drive.

During their search of the home, they found and seized a fully automatic assault rifle, as well as a high capacity magazine and ammunition for the rifle, according to BPD.

Police said officers arrested Joseph Miranda on several firearm violations and gang charges. Miranda was booked into the Kern County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.