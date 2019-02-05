Local News

Bakersfield police arrest 5 for DUI during Super Bowl Sunday

Posted: Feb 04, 2019 04:26 PM PST

Updated: Feb 04, 2019 04:26 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Some locals spent their post-game parties in jail after being arrested for DUI.

The Bakersfield Police Department says five people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday.

The department increased patrols to watch out for drunken drivers from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Full state numbers have not been released yet, but CHP said more than 350 people were arrested for DUI during last year's Super Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center