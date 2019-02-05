Bakersfield police arrest 5 for DUI during Super Bowl Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Some locals spent their post-game parties in jail after being arrested for DUI.

The Bakersfield Police Department says five people were arrested on Super Bowl Sunday.

The department increased patrols to watch out for drunken drivers from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Full state numbers have not been released yet, but CHP said more than 350 people were arrested for DUI during last year's Super Sunday.