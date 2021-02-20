Bakersfield police arrest 2 brothers accused of pointing laser at KCSO helicopter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said two brothers were arrested Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter overhead.

Officials said the incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of L and 2nd streets. A sheriff’s helicopter pilot reported the laser being pointed at the aircraft, but was able to point officers to possible suspects in the area. A 15 year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested at a nearby home.

Officers arrested the two brothers for discharging a laser at an aircraft while in flight. The 18-year-old suspect’s identity was not released.