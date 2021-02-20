Bakersfield police arrest 2 brothers accused of pointing laser at KCSO helicopter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said two brothers were arrested Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a laser at a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter overhead.

Officials said the incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the area of L and 2nd streets. A sheriff’s helicopter pilot reported the laser being pointed at the aircraft, but was able to point officers to possible suspects in the area. A 15 year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were arrested at a nearby home.

Officers arrested the two brothers for discharging a laser at an aircraft while in flight. The 18-year-old suspect’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News