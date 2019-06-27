Bakersfield police alert public to phone scammers impersonating US Marshals, courts, law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department says it has received reports of scammers trying to collect supposed fines for failing to report to jury duty or other supposed crimes.

Bakersfield police, the U.S. Marshals and FBI are all alerting he public to the scam where imposters claim to be marshals, court officers or other law enforcement representative.

The scam involves collecting a fine over the phone in lieu of arrest. Victims are asked to buy a gift card and read the card number over the phone to pay the fine.

U.S. Marshals and the FBI are urging people who have received calls to report them to the local Bakersfield office at 661-323-9665 and file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.

Police said scammers use tactics to sound credible by using information like badge numbers, names of law enforcement officials or courthouse addresses and may even spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller ID systems as legitimate government agencies.

Police provided tips to avoid becoming a victim to a scam: