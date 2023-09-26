BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Activities League was presented an $8,000 check to replace its air conditioning unit Tuesday.

According to officials, the Bakersfield Elks Lodge presented PAL with the check after touring the facility and noticing how warm the facility was.

“We took a tour at the facility and learned what they do and donated a check of 8,000 dollars it’s a nice cool day and it’s already hot, so hopefully our check will help,” Dennis Wren, Bakersfield Elks Lodge President, said.

PAL guides at-risk youth through quality educational and athletic after-school programs as a healthy alternative to drugs, alcohol, gangs and violence.