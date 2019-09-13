Bakersfield Police Activities League honors Honor Flight director as 2019 ‘Hometown Hero’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Activities League honored a hometown hero Thursday night.

This year, PAL honored Lili Marsh as its 2019 Hometown Hero at a dinner at the Petroleum Club.

Marsh is the founder and chair of Honor Flight Kern County and the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in Downtown Bakersfield.

Marsh was honored to recieve the award but recognized others who help with the “heavy lifting.”

“It goes to so many people because one person can have an idea, but it takes a whole bunch of people to make that happen,” Marsh said.

17’s Jim Scott served as emcee for the Hometown Heroes dinner.