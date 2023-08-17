BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Planning Commission will soon consider the long-awaited VA Outpatient Medical Clinic for military veterans living in Kern County.

The project has been a 13-year struggle to bring a much-needed VA clinic to Bakersfield. SASD Development Group of San Diego proposed the project and was awarded a contract for the clinic back in 2018.

17 News has learned the Planning Commission will take up the project at a meeting in September.

Beverly Hills-based Cardinal Equities Group owns the land occupied by the current VA clinic. Cardinal, acting as Progress for Bakersfield Veterans, has spent the last five years challenging SASD’s project at the federal and local level.

Critics say Cardinal Equities has been stalling the Bakersfield VA clinic project for as long as possible so it can continue receiving monthly payments of more than $200,000 a month. Cardinal Equities appears to be taking the approach of challenging the project on environmental grounds.

“Greenmail is a polite word for blackmailed, we both know it,” Steve Doctor, managing partner of SASD Development Group, said Thursday.

Doctor said SASD’s project is on the commission’s agenda to have a permit granted to start construction on the new clinic facility. Doctor said he believes Cardinal Equities will file another appeal.

“And our veterans who are frustrated they need to know this: It’s going to happen and it’s not because of the VA and it’s not because of Steve Doctor and SASD construction. It is the cause of one man, Peter Cohen, and his progress for Bakersfield veterans group,” Doctor said.

“Every day of delay is another day of rent for [Cohen].”

SASD Development has submitted an Environmental Impact Report to the City of Bakersfield. The city’s Planning Commission is set to review the EIR at its meeting on Sept. 7.