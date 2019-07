BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield pizza shop will serve a meal to residents in Trona tonight following last week’s earthquakes that damaged buildings and led to water and gas issues.

Michaelangelo’s Wood Fired Pizza is teaming up with the Salvation Army to serve pizza and salad at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 83456 Argus Ave.