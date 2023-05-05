BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is encouraging the public to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo weekend responsibly.

“Don’t put yourself and others at risk and drive impaired,” Lieutenant J.M. Galland said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The department said alcohol is not the only substance that can impair drivers.

Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal, which includes cannabis, prescription medications or over the counter drugs can affect your driving skills.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road should call 911.