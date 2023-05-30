BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is asking for the community’s help locating Marah Flores who was last seen Tuesday.

Marah, 17, was last seen in the 100 block of Pacific Street, east of Union Avenue. She is considered at-risk due to a medical condition, according to the department.

She is described as a Hispanic juvenile who stands five feet four inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo provided by Bakersfield Police Department.

She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black sweatpants and black shoes.