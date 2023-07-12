BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a BPD-involved crash in northwest Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received reports of an injury crash that involved a BPD motorcycle traffic officer on Brimhall Road near Coffee Road around 1:19 p.m.

The officer sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to BPD. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police say the BPD motorcycle officer struck a stalled vehicle that was partially in the roadway.

Traffic is being impacted by this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.