BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in northwest Bakersfield Monday evening.

According to police, a woman was driving eastbound on Brimhall Road and for an unknown reason she went over the center median and sidewalk and crashed into the building.

Police say the crash was possibly due to a medical issue the woman was having.

The crash was reported around 7:21 p.m. at Calloway Drive near Brimhall Road.

Alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to BPD.