BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can get a number etched into their catalytic converter in the hopes of preventing their theft.

The Bakersfield Police Department is hosting the event on March 2 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411 F St.

Anyone interested must make an appointment at this link. The registered owner must be present with a valid driver license at the event.

Anyone with questions can email BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.