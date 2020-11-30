Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger set for live Monday night ‘The Voice’ performance

Your vote can keep Ranger in the competition

Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger is gearing up for tomorrow night. He’ll be performing on the live round competition of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Ranger is a pastor at New Life Church in Bakersfield, but now he has fans all over the country. His soulful voice earned him a spot on Team Blake this season and a shot at moving on to the semifinals.

Ranger won his knockout round last week with a beautiful rendition of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind.”

Throughout the competition, Ranger has drawn high praise from all four coaches, including Gwen Stefani, who said Ranger could win the season.

“I came to this just hoping to make it to the blinds, just ro make it in front of the judges and have a chance to sing,” Ranger said. “To have that experience and then knowing at the end of that round, you know, this is a whole different stage. To e going that far and to have that feedback and to have Gwen Stefani say she’s a fan of mine. It’s all very overwhelming.”

While it’s known he’s talented, he needs your votes to stay in the competition. Monday night is the first live show which means it’s no longer up to the judges. Viewers get to decide who moves on.

To vote download “The Voice” app or click here to sign up to vote.