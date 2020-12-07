Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger is set to perform in ‘The Voice’ semifinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jim Ranger’s journey continues on NBC’s “The Voice.” He’s made it through the blind auditions, battle rounds and the knockouts, and now he’s ready to perform in Monday’s semifinals.

The 38-year-old Bakersfield pastor is one of 17 contestants who performed this wek on “The Voice.” The top vote-getter on each of the four teams got to move on and the coaches got to save another.

Blake Shelton saved Ranger, calling him one of the most talented artists he’s ever worked with on the show.

“When he said that, it’s humbling and empowering all at the same time,” Ranger said “It feels good, it’s a lovely feeling of validation and encouragement from someone like him.

This week, he’ll need your vote to get him to the finale.

You can vote by downloading “The Voice” app, through the Google Assistant or on the show’s website.

“The Voice” airs Monday at 8 p.m. on KGET.