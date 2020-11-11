Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger advances through Battle Rounds on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield pastor Jim Ranger advanced through the Battle Round portion of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Tuesday night.

Ranger took on fellow Team Blake musician John Sullivan in a sing-off style competition to determine who moves on. The artists performed “Good as You” by country singer Kane Brown, who was also chosen as Team Blake’s mentor for the Battle Round.

Shelton applauded both Ranger and Sullivan since they rehearsed a Kane Brown song in front of the artist himself. Shelton added that it was a hard decision and the pairing made sense on paper, but he would have done it differently in hindsight.

Ranger will advance to the Knockout Rounds where each contestant is paired directly against a teammate. However, they get to choose their own songs and perform individually, one after the other. The coaches will choose the winner.