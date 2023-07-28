BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A chess player at heart is now using his strategy for bigger moves. Bakersfield pastor and activist Traco Matthews is invested in improving a place that saw him grow up: The Central Valley.

“Not everyone knows that even here in Kern County, a black mother is five times more likely to die in childbirth, or through the process of bearing a child than other mothers, mothers of other races,” said Traco Matthews, newly appointed to the Racial Equity Commission.

Governor Gavin Newsom appointed seven new members to the Racial Equity Commission.

among them, community leader Traco Matthews, who is ready to push forward California.

And you can help too.

“Every single person can be involved with that. We may not all get to write laws or change policy, but once the policies, and the laws, and the regulations are on paper, every single one of us can lead,” said Matthews.

With a Bachelor’s in Economics from the University of California, Davis and a Master’s in Business Administration from California State University, Bakersfield.

Matthews is a Pastor with the Church of God and Chief Health Equity Officer at Kern Health Systems.

The Fresno native came to Bakersfield in 2005 to be closer to his wife’s family.

Newly appointed to the commission, there already is work to be done.

“One of the deliverables that we will have before 2025 is basically a statewide report. And that report will look at a variety of sectors in society and identify and bring awareness to different inequities that are out there,” said Traco Matthews, “but a lot of times folks just don’t know about it, they’re not aware of them, they’re not aware of them.”

Matthews is open to hearing from the community and you can reach him through his Instagram and Linkedin.