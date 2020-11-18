Bakersfield pastor advances to knockout rounds on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” continues Tuesday night with the knockout rounds, and a Bakersfield man is fighting hard to stay in the competition.

Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger is turning chairs and turning heads on this season of “The Voice.” The 38-year-old is a pastor at New Life Church in Bakersfield. Getting a chance to audition for the hit NBC show is a dream come true.

“What an intense, intense moment. The adrenaline alone – I’ve never felt adrenaline in my feet. It was like this rumbling of ‘ahhh,’ but then you have to stay in the moment and try to center yourself,” Ranger said.

Three coaches turned their chairs for Ranger, who ultimately chose Team Blake Shelton. Last week, Ranger beat fellow contestant John Sullivan in the battle rounds, which means the pastor now moves on to the four-way knockouts.

“Now it’s like a snowball, it’s picking up steam now. I’m so excited for this knockout round,” Ranger said.

He’s going into it with the support of a community who would love to see Ranger be named the winner of Season 19 of “The Voice.”

“The support of fans, family and the community – it’s something you know you want and need, but when you actually experience the level I’m experiencing right now, it’s really overwhelming. It’s hard to put into words, so much bigger than you think,” Ranger said.

You can watch “The Voice” on TV-17 Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m.