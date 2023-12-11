BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee has released a statement on the alleged drunken driver who struck three paradegoers at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade on Dec. 7.

In a statement, the committee said they immediately contacted BPD Chief Greg Terry to consider an alternate parade route.

“Only after taking time to consider an alternate parade route, that being turning the parade south on Chester versus at ‘G’ Street, did we consider continuing with the parade. Our collective concern at that point was it safe for longer vehicles (floats) to safely make the left turn at 20th Street and continue along the normal, easterly parade route. Once we received assurance that turn could be safely made, we once again spoke with Chief Terry and his BPD staff regarding the continuance of the parade was possible.” Bakersfield Christmas Parade Committee

Chief Terry advised the committee there was no evidence of an ongoing threat to remaining paradegoers which would require canceling the parade. Doing so would not benefit or hinder BPD’s investigation at the crash site, according to Terry.

Spectators west of Chester Avenue were told about the rerouting plan which delayed the parade by 45 minutes.

Police identified the driver as Alan Booth, 72, who was arrested immediately after the crash on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury.

The three men hit, ages 21, 32 and 77 are listed in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital, police said.