BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield para-fencer Kevin Reeve is set to head to Wales next week to compete in the Wheelchair World Cup in Cardiff.

This marks the first time the Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation is sending a para-fencer from Bakersfield to the Wheelchair World Cup.

Reeve, a double amputee, will be depart from Meadows Field on Monday, Jan. 8 at 1:11 p.m. Reeve is set to compete in wheelchair foil and wheelchair saber.

Everyone is welcome to send Reeve off at Meadows Field Airport and wish him good luck.

Reeve will be returning to Bakersfield on Monday, Jan. 15 at 6:20 p.m., where the community is invited to welcome him back home.

