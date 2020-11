UPDATE (11/20): According to Capital Dental Group, Wednesday's food drive collected 2,580 pounds of canned goods and 29 turkeys. It was the only food drive held on behalf of the Food Bank this year, according to CAPK Food Solicitor Maureen Andrew.

“I’m grateful for the amazing turnout we had and the amount of food we were able to collect to help the Food Bank feed our beloved community,” Capital Dental Group Front Office Manager Hailey Orantes said. “But it can’t stop here. I hope we showed that hosting food drives can be done responsibly, with all safety precautions in place, and I hope to see more local businesses host their own food drives or volunteer in any way with CAPK so that together we can all be a part of giving back to our community and ensuring Kern County doesn’t go hungry.”