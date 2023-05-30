BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bolthouse Properties and North of the River are scheduled to host a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the new Stockdale River Ranch Park.

The 22-acre park is located at Heath Road and Stockdale Ranch Drive.

Phase one of construction includes open grass areas, two playgrounds, a basketball court, four pickleball courts, a tennis court and benches.

Along with the new community park, the Stockdale River Ranch features several residential neighborhoods and commercial retail centers.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday.