BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield AIDS project is raising awareness about the increasing number of fentanyl overdoses by making Narcan and other harm-reduction supplies more accessible to the community.

“We want to make sure we are talking about it, that we are getting rid of the stigma. People self medicate for a lot of different reasons and we need to be there for them,” Audrey Chavez with the Bakersfield AIDS Project said. “We need to be able to talk openly to make sure they have access to these tools.”

The Bakersfield AIDS Project handed out 600 doses of Narcan in hopes it will save lives.

The organization says within the last year there have been nearly 3,000 lives saved with the overdose reversal drug.

The Bakersfield AIDS project hands out Narcan, along with fentanyl test strips and other harm reduction supplies at Weill Park on Q Street every Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m.