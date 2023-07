BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police and fire departments conducted a Fourth of July illegal firework operations and seized over 1 ton of illegal fireworks.

Courtesy: Bakersfield Fire Department

According to a post on the Bakersfield fire Instagram page, city departments seized over 1.5 tons of illegal fireworks and over $9K from illegal sales were seized.