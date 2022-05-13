BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When thousands of nurses marched to the U.S. Capitol Thursday, one Bakersfield nurse went the extra mile — or rather, the extra thousands of miles.

Bakersfield nurse Larissa Ramirez says she felt compelled to take the cross-country trip to use her voice to lift up her profession.

Thursday morning, Ramirez marched with thousands of other nurses from the White House to the Capitol.

The group sought to raise awareness of workplace violence against nurses, and to build support for legislative measures ensuring safe staff-to-patient ratios and wage hikes.

Ramirez says marching was invigorating, but there’s more work to be done.

“It’s nice to feel supported, it’s nice to feel like people are behind you,” Ramirez said. “But at the same time, the people could be behind us all they want. Until people are contacting their legislators and expressing their desire to make sure that their family members can be properly cared for, that would be phenomenal.”

Friday marks the last day of Nurse Appreciation Week.